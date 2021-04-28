UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%.

Shares of UBS Group stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,946,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,967. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $16.31. The company has a market capitalization of $56.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Get UBS Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.