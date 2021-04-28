UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,224 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of OraSure Technologies worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OSUR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSUR opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.36 million, a PE ratio of -41.48 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.31. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $19.75.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.30 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OSUR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

