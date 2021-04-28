UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SRRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,996,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,950,000 after buying an additional 1,637,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,587,000 after purchasing an additional 394,993 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 310,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 25,899 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,051,000 after purchasing an additional 125,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 225,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,923,000 after acquiring an additional 74,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRRK opened at $35.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.70. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $70.00.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 365.84% and a negative return on equity of 80.16%. The company had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 million. Scholar Rock’s revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Gilman sold 1,804 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $117,368.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,742,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SRRK shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1.

