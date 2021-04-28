UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $724,000 Stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,337 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Preferred Bank by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 19,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PFBC. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James raised Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Preferred Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC opened at $66.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.32 million, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.67 and a 200-day moving average of $50.58. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $69.09.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 29.06%.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

