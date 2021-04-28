UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $706,000 Stock Holdings in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 54.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,521 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.14% of Limelight Networks worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,071,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,787 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 814.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,745 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,370,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 107,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,365,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after buying an additional 63,311 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LLNW. TheStreet cut Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen cut Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist cut Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Limelight Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.32.

Shares of Limelight Networks stock opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $461.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.00 and a beta of 0.72. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $8.19.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $55.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.58 million. Analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.