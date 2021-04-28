UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,114 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Epizyme were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Epizyme by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Epizyme in the 4th quarter worth $1,998,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Epizyme by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 21,357 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Epizyme by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,869,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,300,000 after purchasing an additional 419,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 112,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 50,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Epizyme news, Director David M. Mott purchased 28,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $225,283.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,983.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $43,606.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,462.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,237 shares of company stock valued at $164,845 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

EPZM has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Epizyme from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of EPZM stock opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.71. The company has a market capitalization of $831.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.91. Epizyme, Inc. has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $22.00.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 83.45% and a negative net margin of 1,899.35%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

