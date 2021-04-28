UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys New Position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIGC. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $529,459,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 931,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,751,000 after purchasing an additional 583,157 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,009,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,518,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

BIGC has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised shares of BigCommerce from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.37.

BigCommerce stock opened at $56.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.59 and a 12 month high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.58 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $116,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 85,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,856.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 120,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $7,403,949.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,402.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,867,882 shares of company stock worth $111,355,268.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

