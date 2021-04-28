UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 63,100 Shares of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) by 98.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 127,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,100 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Telecom Argentina were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,384,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,206,000 after purchasing an additional 36,889 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP bought a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,381,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,781,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Telecom Argentina by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 81,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Telecom Argentina by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 206,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 65,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEO opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Telecom Argentina S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $11.56. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.55.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEO shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

