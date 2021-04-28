Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.53.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $57.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.91. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $26.58 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The firm has a market cap of $106.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 245.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

