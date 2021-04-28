Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TVPC) Short Interest Update

Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TVPC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Twin Vee PowerCats stock opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29. Twin Vee PowerCats has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.58.

Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc manufactures and sells recreational boats. The company was formerly known as ValueRich, Inc and changed its name to Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc in April 2016. Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in Fort Pierce, Florida.

