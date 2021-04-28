Tupperware Brands (TUP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Tupperware Brands to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $489.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.00 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tupperware Brands to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TUP opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.03 and a beta of 3.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day moving average is $30.38. Tupperware Brands has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $38.59.

In related news, insider Patricio Cuesta bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.79 per share, for a total transaction of $83,370.00. Also, CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.95 per share, for a total transaction of $499,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,023.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 47,487 shares of company stock worth $1,179,318. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

