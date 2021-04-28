Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) shares were down 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 804 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 12,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48.

About Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF)

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 80 licenses covering 195,751 square kilometers in 15 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.