Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 80.6% from the March 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:TSGTY opened at $47.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.08. Tsingtao Brewery has a 1-year low of $28.79 and a 1-year high of $58.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tsingtao Brewery from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

