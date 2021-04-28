Trupanion (TRUP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Trupanion to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Trupanion to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $83.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Trupanion has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $126.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,087.73 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.97.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRUP. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.57.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $318,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,699,657.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Asher Bearman sold 7,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $754,225.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,088 shares in the company, valued at $298,022.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,102 shares of company stock worth $14,333,525 over the last three months. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

