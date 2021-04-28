Truist Securiti Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Vail Resorts in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.07 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.13. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.94) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($3.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.42 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at ($3.00) EPS.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $684.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.50.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $326.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 286.25 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $154.19 and a fifty-two week high of $338.50.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total value of $920,918.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $712,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

