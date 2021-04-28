Truist Financial Corp Takes $238,000 Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schf GPE LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $78,844,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,610,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, First Growth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $514,000.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $177.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.32. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The company had revenue of $859.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.10.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.