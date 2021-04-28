Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.14% of BNY Mellon Municipal Income worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 110,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Income alerts:

Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $9.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.