Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,182,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,203,000 after purchasing an additional 317,163 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 583,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,074,000 after purchasing an additional 88,772 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,519,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 458,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,134,000 after purchasing an additional 48,991 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,186,000.

Get Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock opened at $66.00 on Wednesday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.61 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.33 and a 200 day moving average of $64.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.