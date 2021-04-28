Truist Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 10,252 GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,252 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 235,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 23,893 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. increased its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 13,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,790,000 after buying an additional 251,920 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 56,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $891,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GCP. TheStreet downgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

GCP opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $27.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.92.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $242.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

