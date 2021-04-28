Truist Financial Corp Purchases New Holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $3,043,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 117.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 142,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 77,154 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 70.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 11.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 89,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 9,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.93.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $658.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 8,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $167,459.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 206,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,722.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,433 shares of company stock valued at $729,459. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

