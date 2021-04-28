Truist Financial Corp Invests $259,000 in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PAG. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

PAG stock opened at $88.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.15. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.65 and a 12-month high of $90.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.38. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

