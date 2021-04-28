Truist Financial Corp Acquires New Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth $4,778,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,972,000 after purchasing an additional 321,617 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,778,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,795,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,735,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,655,000 after purchasing an additional 934,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 6,036 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $184,761.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 23,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $719,463.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,776.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,635 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

AEL opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.95. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $521.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AEL. Raymond James raised American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. American Equity Investment Life has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.70.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

