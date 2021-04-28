Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,271 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,732 shares of company stock worth $917,040 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.95. 115,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,966,050. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $29.87 and a 1-year high of $61.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

