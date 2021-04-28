trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.52 Million

Brokerages expect trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) to report $56.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for trivago’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $71.15 million. trivago reported sales of $154.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 63.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that trivago will report full-year sales of $417.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $393.36 million to $442.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $681.10 million, with estimates ranging from $550.86 million to $807.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for trivago.

Get trivago alerts:

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). trivago had a negative net margin of 62.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $38.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.64 million.

TRVG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded trivago from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of trivago in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of trivago from $2.20 to $2.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on trivago from $2.30 to $2.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.13.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in trivago by 232.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,200,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 839,654 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of trivago by 248,659.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 746,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 745,979 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of trivago by 815.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 177,075 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago in the first quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in trivago by 73.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 67,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of trivago stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.70. 1,430,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,187,667. trivago has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.82.

About trivago

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

Read More: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on trivago (TRVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.