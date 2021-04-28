Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Trisura Group from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Trisura Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Trisura Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Trisura Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Trisura Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRRSF opened at $99.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.65. Trisura Group has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $102.21.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

