TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS.
Shares of TNET traded down $6.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.75. The stock had a trading volume of 659,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,657. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. TriNet Group has a 52 week low of $42.28 and a 52 week high of $87.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.73 and a 200 day moving average of $78.65. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.56.
In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $982,277.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,536,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $2,111,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,883 shares of company stock valued at $7,787,302. 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
TriNet Group Company Profile
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.
