TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS.

Shares of TNET traded down $6.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.75. The stock had a trading volume of 659,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,657. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. TriNet Group has a 52 week low of $42.28 and a 52 week high of $87.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.73 and a 200 day moving average of $78.65. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.56.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $982,277.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,536,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $2,111,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,883 shares of company stock valued at $7,787,302. 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TNET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.