TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 15.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,100,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,106,000 after acquiring an additional 48,098 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 949,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,495,000 after acquiring an additional 125,070 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 222,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after acquiring an additional 11,004 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Shares of TCBK opened at $45.91 on Wednesday. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $51.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

