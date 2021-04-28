Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $31.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tri Pointe Homes traded as high as $23.19 and last traded at $23.17, with a volume of 3302 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.74.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

In related news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $142,437.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,303.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $1,279,001.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,620.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,115 shares of company stock worth $1,686,268 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $37,862,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,933 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $9,284,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 369.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 391,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 308,416 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,648,000.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average of $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.59.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile (NYSE:TPH)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.