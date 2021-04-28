TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Outperform

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TA. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America to an outperformer rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TravelCenters of America presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.25.

TA opened at $27.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.33. TravelCenters of America has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 2.04.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TravelCenters of America will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter worth $2,756,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 27,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

