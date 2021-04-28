TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price target upped by research analysts at Truist Securities from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.48% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.54.
Shares of TRU stock traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $103.91. The stock had a trading volume of 23,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $110.42. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.00.
In other TransUnion news, insider John T. Danaher sold 943 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total transaction of $83,134.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,506.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $515,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,357. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth about $163,122,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $114,134,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,054,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,493,668,000 after purchasing an additional 946,822 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 177.0% in the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 695,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,985,000 after buying an additional 444,291 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,247,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,796,000 after buying an additional 375,774 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TransUnion Company Profile
TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.
