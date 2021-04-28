TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price target upped by research analysts at Truist Securities from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.54.

Shares of TRU stock traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $103.91. The stock had a trading volume of 23,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $110.42. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.00.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransUnion news, insider John T. Danaher sold 943 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total transaction of $83,134.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,506.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $515,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,357. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth about $163,122,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $114,134,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,054,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,493,668,000 after purchasing an additional 946,822 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 177.0% in the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 695,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,985,000 after buying an additional 444,291 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,247,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,796,000 after buying an additional 375,774 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

