TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.45

Shares of TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.45 and traded as high as $11.91. TransAct Technologies shares last traded at $11.91, with a volume of 4,726 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TACT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded TransAct Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average of $9.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.77 million, a P/E ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $7.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.33% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. Equities analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in TransAct Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 23,958 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its position in TransAct Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 252,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 14,763 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,027,000. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $923,000. 36.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

