Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 214.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

IVV stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $419.93. 72,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,380,071. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $275.00 and a 1 year high of $419.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $403.85 and a 200-day moving average of $378.04.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

