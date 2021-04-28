Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Makes New $7.10 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 212,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,000. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF accounts for 1.4% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter worth $887,000. Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,196,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,058,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 16,136 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,960,648. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.89. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $21.12 and a 52-week high of $38.82.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

