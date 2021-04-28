Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Acquires 677 Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) by 8.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the third quarter valued at about $275,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,345,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,418,000 after purchasing an additional 13,202 shares in the last quarter.

FXY traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $86.64. The company had a trading volume of 28,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,142. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.34. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a 52-week low of $85.08 and a 52-week high of $92.01.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

