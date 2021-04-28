Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 2,000 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,329% compared to the average volume of 140 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:LXRX traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.19. 7,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,081,675. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average is $4.61. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 164.96% and a negative net margin of 320.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP James F. Tessmer sold 22,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $158,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,620.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LXRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. G.Research cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

