Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 4,968 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,118% compared to the typical daily volume of 408 put options.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 410.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 29,104 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth $365,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock traded down $7.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.61. 59,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,640. The company has a market cap of $80.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.97. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $197.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.53.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

