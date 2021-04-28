Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC)

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 12,108 call options on the company. This is an increase of 480% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,087 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXC opened at $79.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.38 and its 200-day moving average is $76.93. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust has a 1 year low of $69.67 and a 1 year high of $79.30.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FXC. Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,613,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 228.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after buying an additional 43,556 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,377,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 855.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 34,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 20,536 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.