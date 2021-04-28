TPT Global Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TPTW) Short Interest Update

TPT Global Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TPTW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 12,300.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,367,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPTW remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday. 4,965,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,439,680. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04. TPT Global Tech has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.10.

TPT Global Tech Company Profile

TPT Global Tech, Inc operates as a media content hub for domestic and international syndication technology/telecommunications companies worldwide. It also provides technology solutions for businesses. The company offers software as a service (SaaS), technology platform as a service (PAAS), cloud-based unified communication as a service (UCaaS), and carrier-grade performance and support services for businesses over its private IP MPLS fiber and wireless network.

