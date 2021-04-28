Total (TOT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Total (NYSE:TOT) will be releasing its earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $37.94 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Total to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Total alerts:

NYSE:TOT traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.24. The stock had a trading volume of 11,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,694. The company has a market cap of $120.03 billion, a PE ratio of -19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Total has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $50.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Total from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Total to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.14.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.