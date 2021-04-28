Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TPDKY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Danske upgraded Topdanmark A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Topdanmark A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPDKY remained flat at $$4.87 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average is $4.49. Topdanmark A/S has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $4.95.

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance company in Denmark. It offers non-life insurance products, motor insurance policies, risk management advice, and home and travel insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes primarily in the event of illness, death, and injuries.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Topdanmark A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topdanmark A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.