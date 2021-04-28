ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

Equities researchers at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ThredUp in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $18.11 on Monday. ThredUp has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $31.60.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Analyst Recommendations for ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

