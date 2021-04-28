ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

Equities researchers at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ThredUp in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $18.11 on Monday. ThredUp has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $31.60.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

