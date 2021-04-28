ThredUp Inc.’s Quiet Period Will End on May 5th (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp’s (NASDAQ:TDUP) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, May 5th. ThredUp had issued 12,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 26th. The total size of the offering was $168,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TDUP shares. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ThredUp in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. ThredUp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

Get ThredUp alerts:

Shares of TDUP opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. ThredUp has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.