ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.86.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDUP. William Blair began coverage on ThredUp in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on ThredUp in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ThredUp in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on ThredUp in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on ThredUp in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Shares of TDUP stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $18.11. The company had a trading volume of 189,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,372. ThredUp has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $31.60.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

