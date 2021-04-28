Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Rosenbaum Jay D.

Rosenbaum Jay D. trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 2.8% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 32,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $487.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,823. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $324.35 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The firm has a market cap of $191.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $464.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $475.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

