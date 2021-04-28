The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of The Wendy’s in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.42.

Shares of WEN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.19. 11,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,100,940. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. The Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $24.91.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $474.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.59 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 95,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 24,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in The Wendy’s by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 15,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in The Wendy’s by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider E.J. Wunsch acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 80,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,453.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 61.02%.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

