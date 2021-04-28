The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Short Interest Down 67.9% in April

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 67.9% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

WEGRY opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 2.20. The Weir Group has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WEGRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Weir Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

