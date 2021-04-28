The Transfer Token Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.56 Million (TTT)

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One The Transfer Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.78 or 0.00015962 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. The Transfer Token has a market capitalization of $922.74 million and $2.56 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00054527 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000215 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Transfer Token Profile

The Transfer Token (TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,128,455 coins. The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

The Transfer Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Transfer Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Transfer Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

