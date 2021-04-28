The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.150-5.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.15 billion-$4.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.93 billion.The Timken also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.15-5.45 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on TKR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Timken from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research began coverage on The Timken in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Timken from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Timken has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.71.

Shares of TKR traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,039,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,272. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.80. The Timken has a twelve month low of $34.34 and a twelve month high of $89.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.09 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Timken will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.22%.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,608 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $286,475.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,438 shares in the company, valued at $7,339,577.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $4,225,198.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,022,867.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,987 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,199 in the last 90 days. 11.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

