The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) released its earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $270.50. The company had a trading volume of 18,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,136. The firm has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $168.35 and a one year high of $275.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $260.93 and a 200 day moving average of $243.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.42%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.31.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total value of $1,228,687.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at $7,743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

