The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.800-9.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Sherwin-Williams also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.80-9.07 EPS.

SHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. TheStreet cut The Sherwin-Williams from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $281.59.

Shares of SHW traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.49. 1,524,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,136. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.75. The Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $168.35 and a 12-month high of $275.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($2.89). The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, COO David B. Sewell sold 21,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.33, for a total value of $15,111,838.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,941,805.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,687.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

